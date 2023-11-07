Ubisoft lays off 84 workers in Quebec
Video game developer Ubisoft has laid off 84 people in Quebec to "streamline" its operations.
The news concerns Canadian administrative services, the Montreal-based Hybride studio and the IT team across the company's worldwide operations.
In Canada, 98 people are losing their jobs, representing 2 per cent of the Canadian workforce, Ubisoft confirmed in an email. The company stated that production teams are not affected by the decision.
In Quebec, Ubisoft has studios in Montreal, Sherbrooke, Quebec City and Saguenay. The company employs 19,000 people in 45 studios.
In October, Ubisoft announced that Montreal would become the North American hub of its activities under the direction of Christophe Derennes, general manager of Ubisoft Montreal.
In the span of a year, the number of Ubisoft employees worldwide has decreased from nearly 21,000 to just over 19,000, at a time when the company is "tightly managing expenses," said CFO Frédérick Duget, during a conference call with financial analysts.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 7, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada
Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up
Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
2 demonstrators die in Panama during latest protests over Canadian company's mining contract
Two people died Tuesday while participating in a third week of protests against a controversial government mining contract in Panama, officials confirmed.
Trio of Hallmark holiday films gives Newfoundland and Labrador's film industry a boost
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
Mystery of African elephants dropping dead unravelled by scientists
The cause of mysterious mass deaths of African elephants has finally been unravelled — and scientists who authored a new report say that the outbreaks could be more likely to occur amid conditions created by the ongoing climate crisis.
NDP keep carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party kept the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday by advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating. Later, the Senate voted to advance a bill seeking further carbon price exemptions.
Highlights of Donald Trump's hours on the witness stand at his New York civil fraud trial
Donald Trump went off. Again and again. Making the witness stand at his New York civil trial his podium, the former U.S. president laid into the judge who'll decide the case and the state attorney general who sued him.
As first group of Canadians leave Gaza, Trudeau vows work continues to evacuate all
On the first day Canadians were able to leave Gaza, dozens of citizens and those with ties to this country were able to evacuate, with the federal government vowing work will continue in the days ahead to help all leave the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Oral birth control could impact fear response in the brain: study
A team of Canadian researchers tried to determine the long-lasting effects of oral contraceptives on women's brains. Here's what they found.
Toronto
-
Police believe woman killed in Whitby was victim of intimate partner violence
A woman killed in Whitby over the weekend is believed to be the victim of intimate partner violence, according to police in Durham Region.
-
A ransomware attack hit Toronto Public Library. Here’s what that means
The Toronto Public Library (TPL) has confirmed the cybersecurity breach that caused a 10-day outage was brought on by a ransomware attack.
-
Final arguments presented to jury in Peter Nygard's sex assault trial
Two different portraits of disgraced mogul Peter Nygard were painted during closing arguments of his ongoing Toronto sex assault trial Tuesday — one, by his defence lawyers, of a dedicated businessman committed to his company, and another, by prosecutors, of a man who used his power and wealth to allegedly force women into nonconsensual sexual encounters, berating them if they opposed.
Atlantic
-
'The look on her face really worried me': Guidance counsellor testifies in Lexi Daken inquest
The jury in the Lexi Daken inquest heard from the guidance counsellor who took the New Brunswick teen to the emergency room the evening she tried to get help.
-
Federal Fisheries Department doing a poor job of monitoring fishing industry: report
A new report slams the federal Fisheries Department for failing to properly monitor Canada's commercial fishing industry.
-
Missing Fredericton woman featured on true crime show
Erin Brooks' family is hoping a true crime show will bring them some answers about her disappearance.
London
-
London, Ont. developer rant caught on tape during BIA meeting
The issues and frustrations of business people came to the forefront on Tuesday when Schmuel Farhi went off on a rant at a London Business Improvement Association meeting.
-
London, Ont. man frustrated after tire slashing incident
A London man wants to get the word out after someone wearing a mask and riding a bicycle was caught on a home surveillance camera slashing tires in the middle of the night on an east end driveway last month.
-
IN PHOTOS
IN PHOTOS Beer vats on the move from Sarnia to London
The heavy haul is expected to enter City of London between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. from Fanshawe Park Road.
Northern Ontario
-
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder last seen in Sudbury
Police in northern Ontario are looking for an 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder in Niagara Falls and last seen in Sudbury on Nov. 4.
-
Residential school records released day before archbishop testifies at Senate
A Catholic archdiocese that operated four Indigenous residential schools in Manitoba and Saskatchewan has finally surrendered a long-awaited trove of records that may hold clues about their tragic history.
-
Sudbury teen charged in Skead Road crash that sent 4 to hospital last month
A 16-year-old from Greater Sudbury has been charged in a single-vehicle crash on Skead Road that sent four teens to hospital, leaving two with serious injuries.
Calgary
-
Calgary's infamous Lilydale poultry plant to be demolished starting this week
The City of Calgary will begin demolishing the decommissioned Lilydale poultry plant on Wednesday.
-
Leaked documents show Alberta to dismantle health provider, may sell off care homes
Alberta is planning to dismantle its provincewide health provider and may sell off its publicly owned continuing-care facilities, say leaked cabinet briefing documents released by the Opposition NDP.
-
Beauty-shop bandits: Thieves take $90K worth of merch from a Calgary Sephora in repeated break-ins
Six suspects broke into the same Sephora several times and, all told, made off with just shy of $90,000 in merchandise.
Kitchener
-
'Mom, we’ve got to get out of the house': Neighbours rush to evacuate after flames break out at Cambridge townhouse complex
One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a fire at a Cambridge townhouse complex Tuesday morning.
-
Here's how much Waterloo Region workers need to earn per hour to make a living wage
Minimum wage in Ontario is not enough for residents to live comfortably in any part of the province, according to a new report.
-
Region of Waterloo to reduce school zone speed limits around the clock
The Region of Waterloo is set to permanently lower speed limits in school zones on regional roads, expanding a pilot project the region launched last year, which saw most dropped to 40 km per hour.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Driver sentenced to 3 years for crash that killed UBC students
A British Columbia judge has ruled that a 23-year-old man who hit and killed two University of British Columbia students while he was speeding through the campus in 2021 should serve three years in jail and be prohibited from driving for five years.
-
Fundraiser for victim of Vancouver sexual assault reaches $15K goal in less than 24 hours
Less than 24 hours after it was launched, an online fundraiser has surpassed its $15,000 goal to help the victim of a violent sexual assault that allegedly happened in Vancouver over the weekend.
-
'Deliberate pattern of deception': B.C. woman sentenced for dental clinic fraud
A B.C. woman who stole nearly $150,000 from her employer and defrauded a number of insurance companies while working as a dental receptionist has been sentenced to 20 months in jail.
Edmonton
-
Leaked documents show Alberta to dismantle health provider, may sell off care homes
Alberta is planning to dismantle its provincewide health provider and may sell off its publicly owned continuing-care facilities, say leaked cabinet briefing documents released by the Opposition NDP.
-
Runaway calf makes it 36 blocks in escape from Edmonton Farmfair setup
A calf is unharmed and back in the custody of its owners after taking an unplanned trot through dozens of central Edmonton blocks on Tuesday.
-
Edmonton family 'traumatized' by police tactical siege in false kidnapping case
A north Edmonton man says he's "disgusted" by the actions of a police tactical squad after officers busted his door, swore at his parents and pointed guns at his kids last week.
Windsor
-
Camera pilot project downtown boasts 75 per cent reduction in crime
A Windsor councillor is beyond pleased with the results of a four month pilot project involving 4K surveillance cameras in downtown Windsor.
-
'Gang expert' testifies at Windsor murder trial
A detective who focuses on street gangs in the Toronto area took the stand as an expert Tuesday in a Windsor murder trial regarding the 2018 shooting death of a 20-year-old University of Windsor student.
-
WATCH
WATCH Windsor police release video footage of three suspects wanted in multiple carjackings
Windsor police are turning to the public for help identifying three suspects who allegedly used a noxious substance to remove drivers out of their vehicles in multiple carjackings over the weekend.
Regina
-
'Isn't a blip': Sask. NDP says no ambulance was available 1,132 times since February
There were 1,132 times since February where there was not an ambulance available in Saskatchewan, according to data obtained by the provincial NDP.
-
Sask. premier says provinces will move away from poaching health-care workers
During a news conference in Halifax on Tuesday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe signalled that Canadian provinces may move away from poaching health-care workers.
-
'Lot of good spin-offs': FCL, AGT Foods pitch proposed Regina projects with open house
Both Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) and AGT Foods hosted an open house in Regina – providing the public a venue to learn more about their proposed canola crushing and renewable diesel projects.
Ottawa
-
Feds to convert government-owned properties in Ottawa into 1,600 new homes
The federal government announced it will be converting federal properties in Ottawa into over 1,600 new homes across the city.
-
3 men facing charges in connection with Centretown shooting
Ottawa police have announced charges against three people after a shooting in Centretown Monday afternoon.
-
Glebe Collegiate students honour soldiers with 'Walking Them Home' project
With Remembrance Day approaching, Glebe Collegiate students are finding a new approach to honour soldiers who attended their school decades ago.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier says provinces will move away from poaching health-care workers
During a news conference in Halifax on Tuesday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe signalled that Canadian provinces may move away from poaching health-care workers.
-
Saskatoon 'mutually parts ways' with transit director
After about four months on the job, the city of Saskatoon has “mutually parted ways” with its director of transit.
-
Saskatoon contractor takes Ace Burger to court over unpaid bill
The owners of a popular Saskatoon burger joint were in court last month after the contractor they hired to build the restaurant says they stiffed him on the bill.