MONTREAL -- The ride-sharing giant Uber announced Thursday that the new Bike Lane Alerts feature on its app - which was created to increase bike awareness and reduce the potential for dooring cyclists and scooter riders using bike paths - is now live in Quebec.

The feature is now available to Uber users in three Quebec cities: Montreal, Quebec City and Gatineau.

Released earlier this year, the service alerts Uber riders when their upcoming drop-off is near a bike lane or along a bike route. The alert reminds them to watch for oncoming cyclists before opening the door.

The company, quoting a Statistics Canada study done between 2006 and 2017, said 890 cyclists died in Quebec during that period - more than 56 per cent of them in urban areas.

The company says it has sent millions of notifications in 50 languages across the world in the six months since it launched the feature.

Uber Eats is also working with its cyclists to develop a series of safe riding tips and how to safely operate and maintain a bicycle.