Two women found dead in apartment on Montreal's South Shore

Police on Montreal's South Shore are investigating after two women were found dead in an apartment.

Longueuil police (SPAL) said that a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. prompted officers to go to an apartment on des Ormeaux Boulevard in Longueuil.

"Arriving at the scene, our officers noted the death of both people," said SPAL spokesperson Francois Boucher.

One woman was in her 60s and the other in her 80s. A third unidentified person was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for shock, but police did not have further information on the person's age or sex.



Police are considering the death as suspicious.



Police said a man in his 30s was considered "a person of interest" and "will be met by our investigators."

A crime scene investigation is underway, and the police department is asking anyone with information to contact police immediately at 911.