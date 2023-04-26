Two Quebec City men charged with first-degree murder in killing of homeless man

Quebec City police say two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man found Saturday near a downtown swimming pool.

Police say Nathan Frechette, 18, and Zachary Jenkins Verret, 22, both of Quebec City, also face charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.

The victim was identified as Gilles Gosselin, 54, of Quebec City. Police said previously the victim had no fixed address.

The pair were arrested by police in the Montreal suburb of Longueuil and appeared in court by video conference on Wednesday.

Quebec City police opened a homicide investigation after the discovery Saturday morning of the man's body in the St-Roch district.

Police say they received tips about the suspects' identities after releasing surveillance footage to the public.

The homicide is the first reported in Quebec City in 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2023.