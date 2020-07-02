VARENNES -- Two people suffered serious injuries when their small plane crashed Thursday morning in Saint-Ours, near Sorel, northeast of Montreal.

The aircraft crashed in a field along the Chemin des Patriotes around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

It took hydraulic spreaders to remove the two occupants from the plane. They suffered significant injuries, but are expected to survive, according to provincial police.

Officers from the Pierre-de-Sorel police force first responded to the call and firefighters in the area were called in as reinforcements because fuel from the aircraft spilled at the crash site.

The cause of the crash is unclear and no details have been provided regarding the identities of the two injured people.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2020.