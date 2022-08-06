In a deadly night on Quebec roads, two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes.

MOTORCYCLIST LOSES CONTROL

A motorcyclist went off the road and died Friday night in the town of Saint-Georges, which is part of the Beauce-Sartigan RCM in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, about an hour south of Quebec City. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on 192nd St. East. The man, in his 40s, lost control of his motorcycle and ended up in a ditch.

He was transported to a hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead.

The man was alone on his motorcycle.

"Speed could have played a role in this road accident. It is the investigation that will confirm the exact causes and circumstances," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Beatrice Dorsainville.

No roads have been closed to traffic. The investigation continues.

A collision between a motorcycle and a car took the life of the bike rider on Friday afternoon in Cap-Saint-Ignace, about an hour east of Quebec City.

The SQ said a vehicle was stopped on Pionniers Rd. West and about to turn when the bike rear-ended it.

The man in his 70s was thrown from the bike and hit by a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.