MONTREAL -- Federal prosecutors in the United States say two Montreal-area men have been extradited to North Dakota to face drug trafficking charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in North Dakota says Jason Joey Berry, 37, and Xuan Cahn Nguyen, 41, arrived in the state on Jan. 6 and were arraigned the following day.

Prosecutors allege the two men were part of international fentanyl smuggling organization that was run out of a Quebec prison.

Both men face charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and controlled substance analogues resulting in serious bodily injury and death and conspiracy to import controlled substances and controlled substance analogues into the U.S. resulting in serious bodily injury and death.

Nguyen has also been charged with being part of an international money laundering conspiracy.

Prosecutors say the investigation began after the overdose death of an 18-year-old North Dakota man.