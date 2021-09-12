MONTREAL -- A seaplane crash left two people seriously injured Sunday morning in La Tuque, in the Lac-Édouard sector of the Haute-Mauricie region.

The accident occurred around 10:00 a.m., according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

After leaving the Seigneurie du Triton, the plane, which had two occupants, ended its journey in a wooded area near Lake Edouard.

The pilot, a man in his forties, suffered significant injuries and was transported to hospital. His life is not in danger, according to authorities.

His passenger, a man in his 70s, has life-threatening injuries. The SQ says he became trapped in the aircraft after the crash.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) was called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. The SQ's major crimes division will also work with the TSB to see if there is a criminal element to the incident.

At first glance, it doesn't appear to be a criminal accident, police say.

--This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 12, 2021.