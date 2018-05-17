

CTV Montreal





Two people were hurt when a fire broke out early Thursday morning in a Verdun rooming house.

The fire began around 4 a.m. in the building on LaSalle Blvd. near Hickson St.

Residents of the 23 separate units in the building, as well as neighbours on either side, were ordered to leave their homes because there was a risk of the fire spreading.

Firefighters went through the building and onto the roof in order to extinguish the flames and ensure every hot spot was put out. One person had to be carried down a ladder from the third floor.

They determined the fire had started on the third floor and spread to the roof, causing more than $100,000 in damage.

One woman was overcome by smoke and treated at the scene, while another person suffered second-degree burns and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Several apartments on the top floor are not inhabitable, and multiple people will need to live somewhere else until repairs are made.

The cause of the fire is not known, but each room did have a small kitchen.