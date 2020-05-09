Two injured after collision in Montreal's east end
Published Saturday, May 9, 2020 11:40AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, May 9, 2020 12:23PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Two men were injured after a collision between a truck and a car Saturday around 9:25 a.m. on Henri-Bourrassa Blvd. West near the Highway 40 ramp in Montreal’s east end.
Montreal police are investigating the cause of the collision but say the car driver is in critical condition.
Both vehicles were travelling west on Henri-Bourassa Blvd. at the time of the crash.