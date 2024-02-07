Two daycares evacuated after gas leak leads to fire on Montreal's South Shore

Two daycares have been evacuated after a gas leak led to two vehicles catching fire after an explosion on Montreal's South Shore.

An excavator and service van caught fire and a hydro line was damaged, according to Longueuil firefighters.

Longueuil police (SPAL) said the fire broke out at 9:55 a.m. on Curé-Poirier West Boulevard and Cartier Street.

Children attending the Pierrot La Lune and Mon empreinte à moi daycares were relocated.

Police say none of the around 110 children and 30 residents were harmed.

Police are advising residents to avoid the area and any parents needing information can contact the SPAL at 450-463-7111.