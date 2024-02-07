Two daycares evacuated after gas leak leads to fire on Montreal's South Shore
Two daycares have been evacuated after a gas leak led to two vehicles catching fire after an explosion on Montreal's South Shore.
An excavator and service van caught fire and a hydro line was damaged, according to Longueuil firefighters.
Longueuil police (SPAL) said the fire broke out at 9:55 a.m. on Curé-Poirier West Boulevard and Cartier Street.
Children attending the Pierrot La Lune and Mon empreinte à moi daycares were relocated.
Police say none of the around 110 children and 30 residents were harmed.
Police are advising residents to avoid the area and any parents needing information can contact the SPAL at 450-463-7111.
Immigration minister 'pissed off' that Canadians' families blocked from leaving Gaza
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he's frustrated and "pissed off" that a list of people related to Canadians are being blocked from leaving the embattled Gaza Strip. Ottawa started accepting applications last month to reunite as many as 1,000 people in the Palestinian territory with extended family members in Canada.
BREAKING Former RCMP intelligence official sentenced to 14 years after leaking national secrets
Assistant crown attorney Judy Kleiwer said Ortis’s conduct was a 'betrayal' of the RCMP and Canada’s Five Eyes partners that 'jeopardized the safety of Canadians.'
Poilievre says he's against the use of puberty blockers for transgender children
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he's against the use of puberty blockers for children.
As planet warms, ferocious snowfalls like the one that hit Nova Scotia could increase
Forecasters say a warming global climate could actually cause some parts of Canada to see colder conditions, including heavy snowfalls like the one that hit parts of the Maritimes this week.
UBC student commutes from Calgary -- cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
Montreal man charged with threatening on X to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
A Montreal man is facing charges in relation to death threats made to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media.
Prince William returns to public duties at a time when the monarchy needs him more than ever
Prince William returned to royal duties Wednesday for the first time since his father, King Charles III, announced his cancer diagnosis and his wife Kate was hospitalized for abdominal surgery.
DEVELOPING Hamas responds to a proposed ceasefire as Blinken meets Israeli leaders
Hamas has put forward a detailed plan for a new ceasefire and hostage release deal with Israel, which will be discussed when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Wednesday with Israeli leaders.
Fired 'Mandalorian' actor Gina Carano sues Lucasfilm, Disney with help from Elon Musk
Actor Gina Carano on Tuesday sued Lucasfilm and its parent The Walt Disney Co. over her 2021 firing from 'The Mandalorian,' saying she was let go for expressing right-wing views on social media.
