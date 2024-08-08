Two arrests made after 32-year-old man was shot, hit by vehicle in June

Quebec provincial police arrested two people on Wednesday after a 32-year-old man was shot and struck by a vehicle west of Montreal in June.

Anne Pearson, 44, of Montreal, and 31-year-old Juan Labelle, of Mont-Tremblant, Que., appeared in court over the past two days to face charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and carrying a loaded weapon without authorization, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said Thursday.

On June 10, police were called to Montigny Street in Pointe-des-Cascades after receiving a report of a man who was shot. The victim was sent to hospital in critical condition, but the SQ said his life is no longer in danger.

The SQ is reminding the public that anyone can report information confidentially by calling their Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.