Man, 32, shot multiple times, hit by car, Quebec police say

A 32-year-old man survived multiple gunshots and getting hit by a car west of Montreal Monday morning, provincial police say.

At around 10 a.m., the Sûreté du Québec received a 911 call from someone reporting the sound of gunshots near the corner of Canal Road and Centrale Street in Pointe-des-Cascades, in Quebec's Montérégie region.

When officers arrived, they found the injured man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and injuries from a car collision, according to police spokesperson Louis-Philippe Ruel, who said the victim does not appear to have ties to organized crime. The man was sent to hospital with critical injuries but is in stable condition, he said.

Police are looking for a red Acura MDX that was seen fleeing the scene.

The motive for the shooting and collision is under investigation.