Two arrested as officers bust alleged stolen vehicle compound in Montreal's north end: police

Police say they arrested two people and seized 11 stolen trucks during a raid in Montreal's north end on June 12.

The first suspect, Maikol Richard Martinez Cabrera, was arrested in a parking lot near police station 42 in Saint-Leonard.

Police allege Cabrera was getting into a van that had been reported stolen.

"After checking with investigators from the Eastern Criminal Investigation Section, different elements led the attention of the officers to an address located in the north of the city," read a news release from police.

When officers arrived at that address, they found another man allegedly driving another stolen vehicle.

That second suspect, Firas Al Najem, was also arrested.

Following his arrest, police allege they found keys to the door of a nearby garage. After obtaining a search warrant for the garage, officers found nine other vehicles inside.

Police estimate the value of the allegedly stolen vehicles to be nearly $2 million.

The two suspects were brought to court the following day to face several charges, including conspiracy and possession of stolen goods over $5,000.