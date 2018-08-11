Featured Video
Two arrested after daytime stabbing in NDG
Published Saturday, August 11, 2018 6:55PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 11, 2018 10:51PM EDT
Montreal police erected a perimeter in the area around Wilson Avenue and Sherbrooke Street. in NDG, where a man in his twenties was stabbed around 4 p.m. Saturday.
According to police, an altercation broke out between two men, one of whom brandished a knife.
The victim was stabbed numerous times in the upper body, and was transported to hospital.
He is currently undergoing surgery, said SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron, and his injuries are critical.
The suspect, along with a female companion also in her twenties, fled the scene after the stabbing.
After interviewing witnesses to establish a better physical description, Montreal police arrested two people at the corner of Sherbrooke and Oxford Sts.
The cause of the altercation is still unclear.
Montreal police just arrested two people at the corner of Sherbrooke and Oxford Sts. A witness identifies them as the suspects in the stabbing at Sherbrooke and Wilson earlier today. pic.twitter.com/TygVoG05aF— Steve Faguy (@fagstein) August 12, 2018