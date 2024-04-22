Two accused of sexually assaulting victim inside Montreal restaurant

A man and a woman are facing serious charges after a person was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a restaurant in Montreal's Village and police say there are concerns there could be more victims.

Montreal police allege the complainant was sexually assaulted "during several separate events at the Protocole Kinky Lounge" on Sainte-Catherine Street, which describes itself as a "kinky-themed restaurant." The alleged victim was left with permanent injuries.

After their arrest on April 11, 25-year-old Nadège Rasson Saint-Louis and Marc-André Charron, 49, were charged with sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm. Human trafficking and pimping charges were added later following further investigation.

Police released photos and physical descriptions of the two accused on Monday. Rasson Saint-Louis is a Caucasian woman who is approximately five feet five inches tall with a pierced septum. She also goes by the nickname Abigaël. Charron is a Caucasian man who is about five feet eight inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, has blue eyes and greying brown hair.



Investigators have reason to believe that the suspects may have made other victims in the same establishment since it opened in October 2023, or elsewhere in Montreal in recent years.

Anyone who was a victim of the two accused can contact the Montreal police's sexual assault section by calling 514-280-8502. Anonymous reports can also be filed by calling 514-393-1133.