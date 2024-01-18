TV presenter and Madonna megafan Genevieve Borne reflects on 40 years of inspiration

Madonna is finally coming to town, and superfans like Quebec TV personality Geneviève Borne are counting down the minutes.

A former presenter on the MusiquePlus channel, Borne has interviewed Madonna on multiple occasions, but her love for the megastar goes back to her teenage years.

"I've been admiring her since I was 15 years old," Borne said in an interview with CTV News. "I remember seeing her video for 'Borderline,' and I was like, 'wow, who is that?' I had never seen someone as charismatic and stylish, and when you're a teenager, you're always looking for role models."

Decades later, Borne continues to draw inspiration from the singer, even recreating some of her iconic looks.

"I've been trying to impersonate Madonna many times. When I was a teenager, my hair was exactly like hers, and I was dressing like her. And in most recent years, with a photographer friend, we [re]created her 'Blonde Ambition' look."

Madonna will grace the Bell Centre stage in Montreal Thursday and Friday night with her 'Celebration' tour, playing hits from her 40-year catalogue of music.

She was originally supposed to perform in the summer but cancelled due to illness.

"I will be dancing and singing really loud all night, and I'm really looking forward to it," said Borne.

"Here it is, it's happening in Montreal at last."

Watch the above video to see the full interview with CTV Montreal's Caroline Caroline Van Vlaardingen.