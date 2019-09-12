Trudeau's plane damaged on first day of campaign
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 7:46AM EDT
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's election plane sustained some damage in Victoria after a media bus drove under one of its wings Wednesday night.
The plane had just landed in the British Columbia capital after transporting Trudeau, his team and several journalists travelling with the campaign across the country for Day 1 of the federal election race.
A bus was parked close to the plane to transport the journalists from the tarmac.
As it departed, it drove under the wing of the plane, making a loud scraping sound as the top of the bus slowly dragged under the wing.
Trudeau has a busy flight schedule planned for Thursday with stops in Kamloops, B.C., and Edmonton.
A spokeswoman for Trudeau says everything about the plane will be properly assessed, but for now, Thursday's plans remain the same.
Latest Montreal News
- Leaders prep for Day 2; Trudeau skipping first leader's' debate
- Trudeau's plane damaged on first day of campaign
- Ottawa and Quebec City will review judge's ruling calling parts of assisted death law unconstitutional
- The English community will be spared from the brunt of school board reforms: CAQ source
- Boy struck by car in Boucherville