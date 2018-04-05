Trudeau optimistic as NAFTA talks head to Washington
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 11:51AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 5, 2018 12:48PM EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expressing optimism that the NAFTA discussions with Mexico and the United States are moving forward in a significant way.
Speaking in Quebec City today, Trudeau said he is hoping there will be good news to report because of what he called a current productive spell between Canada and the two countries.
Trudeau says he is happy with the work being done by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Freeland will be in Washington today to meet U.S. trade czar Robert Lighthizer as part of the ongoing efforts to complete the NAFTA renegotiation.
Mexico's chief negotiator, Kenneth Smith Ramos, wrote on Twitter this week the NAFTA talks were entering a phase of "intensive" ministerial engagement.
Lighthizer also said last week he was optimisti youtube c with regard to the talks.
Latest Montreal News
- Trudeau optimistic as NAFTA talks head to Washington
- SPVM look for victims of thief who allegedly drugged targets
- Powerful winds knock out power for thousands of Quebecers
- Mosque shooter's lawyers to ask for sentence of no more than 25 years
- Data of 620,000 Canadians improperly shared with consulting firm: Facebook