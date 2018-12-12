

CTV Montreal





A truck driver making a left hand turn struck and killed a pedestrian on Wednesday morning.

The deadly colllision took place at the intersection of Atwater Ave. and Tupper St. at 11:05 a.m.

According to police the driver of a dump truck was heading west on Tupper when he turned left onto Atwater, hitting the pedestrian who was crossing Atwater at the same time.

The pedestrian died instantly.

The driver of the truck was treated for shock at the scene but was not taken to hospital.

Police closed Atwater in both directions between René Levesque Blvd. and Ste. Catherine St., and closed Tupper between Lambert Closse St. and Atwater, while they conducted their investigation.

This is the the 24th deadly collision of the year in Montreal according to the SPVM.