A 60-year-old truck driver was killed early Wednesday morning in an accident in Terrebonne.

It happened at Lapiniere Boulevard only 10 minutes after the driver left a nearby Sobey’s warehouse.

The truck was travelling westbound when it crossed the centre line and ended up in a ditch on the opposite side of the road.

When first responders arrived, the driver was unconscious and in cardio-respiratory distress.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact cause of the accident is still unknown