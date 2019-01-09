Featured Video
Truck driver, 60, killed in Terrebonne road accident
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 6:50AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 9, 2019 6:53AM EST
A 60-year-old truck driver was killed early Wednesday morning in an accident in Terrebonne.
It happened at Lapiniere Boulevard only 10 minutes after the driver left a nearby Sobey’s warehouse.
The truck was travelling westbound when it crossed the centre line and ended up in a ditch on the opposite side of the road.
When first responders arrived, the driver was unconscious and in cardio-respiratory distress.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The exact cause of the accident is still unknown
