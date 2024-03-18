Truck collides with overpass on the Decarie, causes major traffic delays

Traffic on the Decarie Expressway (A-15) South was backed up on Monday morning after a semi-truck hit an overpass.

Quebec511 posted that the truck collided with the Vezina Street overpass around 6:40 a.m., limitting traffic on the Decarie South to one lane.

In addition, the Jean-Talon exit amd Royalmount Avenue was closed.

The truck was removed and traffic resumed as normal around six hours later.