MONTREAL -- Tropical storm Isaias is blowing through the southern part of Quebec, bringing with it strong winds and heavy rain and leaving tens of thousands without electricity.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for parts of Quebec and New Brunswick early this morning.

It warns that the weather system is making its way through Quebec's Eastern Townships and towards Trois-Rivieres as it transitions to a post-tropical storm.

It says Montreal saw rainfall between 70 and 90 millimetres over the course of just a few hours, but notes that the rainfall is weakening as the storm moves across the St. Lawrence River.

The agency says maximum sustained winds have been 74 kilometres per hour, and the storm has been moving north-northeast at a rate of 50 kilometres per hour towards New Brunswick.

Meanwhile Hydro Quebec is reporting that upwards of 50,000 customers are in the dark, mostly along the storm's path.

It says more outages could come as the storm plows onward, but crews are ready to restore power as needed.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre, part of Environment Canada, is predicting that the storm will continue moving north-northeast until Thursday morning, winds weakening along the way.

Isaias hit Canada after first pummelling the United States, spawning tornadoes and causing fires and floods after making landfall in North Carolina as a hurricane.

It left at least six people dead in five states, and displaced dozens of others.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2020.