Trois-Rivieres mayor takes break due to 'unhealthy work climate'

Trois Rivieres Mayor Jean Lamarche said he is stepping away from his post after a toxic work climate on city council. SOURCE: Maire de Trois Rivieres/Facbook Trois Rivieres Mayor Jean Lamarche said he is stepping away from his post after a toxic work climate on city council. SOURCE: Maire de Trois Rivieres/Facbook

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Passenger filmed Nepal crash; co-pilot met same fate as husband

Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal's 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway. Everything looked normal as Jaiswal's livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views to when the plane suddenly appeared to veer toward its left as Jaiswal's smartphone briefly captured the cries of passengers.

Police find 3 bodies at site of Quebec propane company explosion

Quebec provincial police have found the bodies of three people at the site of last Thursday's explosion at a Quebec propane company north of Montreal. The SQ confirmed the people's remains were found Monday in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, one day after the community came together at their local church to comfort each other and pray for the victims' families.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon