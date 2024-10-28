How to stay safe for Halloween fun

Children getting all dressed up to go door-to-door asking for treats is classic Halloween fun – but authorities are asking parents to make sure their kids are safe on the road.

Quebec's automobile insurance board (SAAQ) and police (SPVM) are recommending people try not to travel by car Thursday night if possible. They remind people that children might find it hard to judge the distance and speed of vehicles, especially in the dark.

If you must use your car, it’s recommended to drive slowly and anticipate the presence of enthusiastic and unpredictable children on the road.

As for parents, make sure your kids will be visible to drivers either by wearing light coloured clothing or reflective tape and carrying a flashlight.

Also, set a route and time to come home.

If you’re going out to trick-or-treat, it’s recommended to opt for makeup rather than a mask to make sure you or your children can see properly.

Make sure to stick to one side of the street at a time, walk on the sidewalk and only cross at intersections.

It’s best not to ring the doorbell alone – make sure children are with an adult or a group – and always wait outside the house. Also never go near or inside a stranger’s car.

It’s also a good idea for parents to check out what treats kids brought back home to make sure everything is safe to eat.