Trial postponed for man accused in fatal hit-and-run of Ukrainian refugee, 7

The case of a 45-year-old man charged in the hit-and-run death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal was once again postponed at the courthouse Wednesday.

The prosecution and defence agreed to return to court in September to decide on the next steps toward the trial of Juan-Manuel Becerra-Garcia.

Mariia Legenkovska, a Ukrainian war refugee, was badly injured and later died after a driver struck her as she crossed the intersection of Parthenais and Rouen streets on her way to school.

The prosecution claims Becerra-Garcia failed to stop.

He later turned himself in.

Becerra-Garcia is currently free on bail.