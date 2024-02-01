Transcontinental is closing its Saint-Hyacinthe printing plant

Nearly 200 people in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que. will lose their jobs in the coming weeks, with Transcontinental announcing Thursday evening that it's closing its printing press there.

In a press release, Transcontinental said the end of Publisac distribution prompted it to make this "difficult decision."

"We are sorry for the impact of this closure on our 190 affected employees and their families. We will ensure that all of them are treated with respect and will offer them support in their career transition while pursuing relocation opportunities," said Pierre Deslongchamps, senior vice president at TC Transcontinental, in a written statement.

The Publisac is gradually being replaced by the "raddar," a leaflet folded in four that combines the flyers of several retailers.

The raddar is printed in another Transcontinental printing plant in Montreal's Anjou neighbourhood.

Transcontinental acquired the Saint-Hyacinthe printing plant in 1979.

The company plans to "progressively" reduce the plant's activities between now and its closure in April. Job losses will be gradual between now and then.

A Transcontinental spokesperson could not specify how many employees will be relocated.

In recent months, TC Transcontinental has also announced the closure of its recycling plant in Montreal and a packaging plant in Wisconsin.

The company is facing a series of obstacles as the rising cost of living weighs on demand in the packaging sector, and as the printing sector experiences a structural decline.

Transcontinental shares gained 17 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $13.70 in afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 1, 2024.