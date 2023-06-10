Toye sparks Montreal to 4-0 romp over Minnesota United

CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois (40) makes an acrobatic save against Minnesota United midfielder Franco Fragapane (7) during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois (40) makes an acrobatic save against Minnesota United midfielder Franco Fragapane (7) during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon