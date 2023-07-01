Tornado warning issued in western Quebec

A tornado warning is in effect for the Soulange, Lachute, Mont-Tremblant and Papineauville regions in western Quebec.

Residents should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches, Environment Canada advises.

"If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately," the advisory reads. "Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet."

Anyone staying in a temporary or free-standing shelter such mobile homes, tents or vehicles is urged to leave for the nearest building.

"As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris," Environment Canada warned.

The government agency said it's tracking a severe thunderstorm that has the potential to produce a tornado as well as damaging winds, large hail and intense rain.