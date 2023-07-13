Tornado warning issued for Montreal area

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the Greater Montreal Area.

A tornado warning is issued when a tornado is imminent in the area, Environment Canada says.

The weather alert was issued shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday and covers the Island of Montreal, as well as Laval and the Vaudreuil and Valleyfield areas.

At 2:49 p.m., tornado warnings were also issued in surrounding areas, including Mascouche, Lachute, St-Jerome and St-Eustache, and Huntingdon. Environment Canada is urging people in those areas to take shelter immediately.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," the weather agency said on its website.

As of 3:30 p.m., there were also over half a million Quebecers without power, partly because of the weather.

Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault told CTV News that the worst of the storm will likely pass over the Montreal area around 5 and 6 p.m.

He said it's quite rare for a tornado to touch down on the Island of Montreal.

The watch was issued, he said, because the "ingredients" are there to produce a tornado over the region later today.

"We have some humidity, we had some rain this morning so that brings the humidity in the environment. We will have some warming because in a few hours from now quite some sunshine so it's going to be warming during the day period…and other ingredients are present to help create those thunderstorms later during the day," he said in an interview Thursday morning.

"If you receive a [tornado] warning, it's imminent."

Residents are sharing footage of the storm on social media, showing ominous clouds and and heavy rain in some areas.

Environment Canada issued the following recommendations in the event of a tornado:

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

The storm system is headed to the region as an intense cold front will sweep across southwestern Quebec Thursday.



TORNADO CAUSES DAMAGE IN OTTAWA

In Ottawa, a tornado touched down in the south-end suburb of Barrhaven Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada confirmed.

The storm damaged around 50 homes and several trees in the area. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Damage in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven after a severe storm hit Ottawa on Thursday. Ottawa police say there have received reports of a tornado in the area. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

The same system produced multiple tornadoes in the Chicago area Wednesday night and at least one tornado near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, delaying hundreds of flights.

The National Weather Service in Chicago confirmed a tornado at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported, but storms downed power lines, trees and branches, and damaged buildings.

Damage is seen to the Sinnott Tree Service building in McCook, Ill., Wednesday, July 12, 2023. A tornado touched down Wednesday evening near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, prompting passengers to take shelter and disrupting hundreds of flights. There were no immediate reports of injuries. . (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The cold front is expected to trigger severe thunderstorms through the Ottawa Valley early this afternoon before moving toward Montreal and the Laurentians.

Montreal is expecting a seasonable daytime high of 26 C, but rising humidity will make it feel more like 35. The city could see heavy downpours and gusty winds in time for the evening rush hour.

The Eastern Townships and Quebec City regions -- hit hard by a month's-worth of rain earlier this week -- will likely see the active weather through the evening hours.

Friday and Saturday will feature calmer conditions, with more thunderstorms possible on Sunday and early next week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.