MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 'Too early for strike,' Daycare workers say as negotiations begin with Quebec

    A child at a daycare. (Source: Pexels) A child at a daycare. (Source: Pexels)
    Share

    After a long and difficult negotiation with public sector employees, another discussion is about to begin with 13,000 workers in family daycares and CPEs.

    It's too early to talk about a strike, according to Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance (FIPEQ) President Valérie Grenon, but "it's on our minds because we're trying to get things moving, to put pressure other than with a strike, but we're not able to get anything moving."

    FIPEQ members are demonstrating Thursday morning in Quebec City, hoping to increase pressure on the government to get negotiations underway after months of waiting.

    "We're starting our pressure tactics. We're getting our members moving. We're going to meet with parliamentarians to set dates [for negotiations]," said Grenon.

    FIPEQ says it tabled its demands last September and, since then, has received "nothing" from the Quebec government in terms of wages or work standards.

    "We're negotiating, but there's no one in front of us; they're occupying the table," said Grenon, referring to government negotiators.

    FIPEQ's collective agreements expired on March 31, 2023, at the same time as those in the public sector.

    Grenon says she assumes Quebec wanted to first settle things with the inter-union Common Front and the Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE) before moving on to childcare workers.

    However, she laments Quebec could still have started discussing normative clauses with the FIPEQ.

    The demands

    In terms of wages, FIPEQ says it had the same initial demands as the public sector Common Front last September: increases in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus a certain percentage wage increase each year.

    The Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) federation is also calling for more support to accommodate children with special needs in daycare services, and making other demands for leave and vacation time.

    Family daycare workers are not paid by the hour, but they do receive a subsidy from the Family Ministry.

    FIPEQ is calling for an increase in this subsidy that considers rising costs.

    "We can't wait another year or two. There's a labour shortage right now. The Family Minister (Suzanne Roy) says there are places and places and places for Quebec families, but if we don't have caregivers and if we don't have good working conditions, those places will never open up," said Grenon.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 22, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds

    Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.

    Trend Line

    Trend Line Poilievre's Conservatives widen lead over Liberals: Nanos

    The federal Conservatives have increased their support as the party Canadians would vote for and the Liberals are at a statistical tie with the New Democrats, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News