MONTREAL -- He may not be the biggest player on the Montreal Canadiens, but rookie Cole "Bilbo" Caufield along with Jon "Insert Nickname Here" Merrill made the big time in terms of late-night TV punchlines Monday night.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon's Fast Stats segment introducing the world to the NHL playoffs started by showing a picture of the babyfaced right winger adding that his catchphrase is: "Just wait till my dad hears about this!"

"Also known for: playing the bully on every Disney Channel show," said Fallon to laughs from the studio audience.

Fallon then took a jab at Canadien defenceman Jon Merrill.

"Current hairstyle: Party in the back, hangover in the front," said Fallon. "How many times he's wrecked a jetski through the side of an autozone? Twice."

Alex Newhook, Victor Hedman, J.T. Compher, Logan O'Connor, and former-Hab Jordie Benn also had a joke directed their way on the show.

After the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 to win the series 4-2, the Habs will head to the City of Second Chances this weekend to prepare for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semi-finals, which starts at 9 p.m. EST on Monday.

MERRILL, ALONG WITH PETRY AND EVANS LIKELY OUT

Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Dominique Ducharme does not expect forward Jake Evans and defencemen Jon Merrill and Jeff Petry to be available for Game 1.

Ducharme said in a video conference on Friday that he is "not confident" that one or more of the three players will be healthy in time for the start of the series.

However, he added that all three are making good progress in their recovery and that it is possible to see them again early in the series -- after Game 1.

Evans suffered a concussion in Game 1 of the Northern Division Final when he took a hard check from Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele. Scheifele was suspended for four games for the hit.

Evans practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Friday. He has one goal in four games since the start of the playoffs.

Petry went down fighting in the third game of the series against the Jets. He appeared to injure his finger when his right hand got caught in the photographers' opening along the glass. Petry has three assists in 10 games so far in the playoffs.

Merrill was injured in Game 5 of the first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has no points in five games during the spring tournament.

The Habs will practice one last time in the Montreal area on Saturday before heading to Las Vegas.

On mise toujours sur le rouge.



