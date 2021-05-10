MONTREAL -- A new toll-free number went live Monday to connect families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls with local assistance.

Spearheaded by Iskweu, a sister project of the Native Women’s Shelter in Montreal, people who call in to this line will be supported through the process of filing police and MMIWG reports.

Until Monday, those reports were made directly between Indigenous families and the police, a relationship that has been tense for generations.

“There still has to be a lot of work done to mend that relationship. But if that isn’t mended today, people can feel safe with Jessica and Janis, leaving information, and they are dedicated to call the police and say, ‘Listen, we have received 15 calls about a Jane that went missing - I can forward them to you, now you have the data... let’s go!’” aid Nakuset of the Native Women’s Shelter.

The toll-free number acts as a link between families and the police, with the hope that more families will report their missing loved ones, and ultimately, that they will be found.

Anyone with information about a murdered or missing Indigenous woman, trans person or Two-Spirit person can call 1-855-547-5938.

- With files from CTV News Montreal's Iman Kassam