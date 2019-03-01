Featured Video
Tobacco companies will pay out $17B to smokers after losing appeal
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 4:15PM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 1, 2019 4:29PM EST
Tobacco companies have lost their appeal in a class-action suit.
On Friday, the Quebec Court of Appeal upheld the judgement of the Superior Court, wherein cigarette manufacturers were order to pay billions to smokers and ex-smokers who had fallen ill or couldn't quit the habit.
As a result, the manufacturers - Imperial Tobacco, JTI-Macdonald and Rothmans-Benson & Hedges - will have to pay out $17 billion in damages to smoking victims.
The class-action was launched in 2015.
The judgement applies only to smokes in Quebec.
Similar attempts at suing big tobacco failed in other provinces.
Representatives from the tobacco industry say they're disappointed - arguing the dangers of cigarettes were known for decades - and they shouldn't be held responsible.
After reading the judgement, they may consider a Supreme Court of Canada appeal.
Philippe Trudel, a lawyer for smokers who brought the class action, called the decision a complete victory and excellent news for victims.
More to come.
