

CTV Montreal





Tobacco companies have lost their appeal in a class-action suit.

On Friday, the Quebec Court of Appeal upheld the judgement of the Superior Court, wherein cigarette manufacturers were order to pay billions to smokers and ex-smokers who had fallen ill or couldn't quit the habit.

As a result, the manufacturers - Imperial Tobacco, JTI-Macdonald and Rothmans-Benson & Hedges - will have to pay out $17 billion in damages to smoking victims.

The class-action was launched in 2015.

Judgment confirms that tobacco companies lied for more than 50 years about dangers and addictive nature of cigarettes, @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/9pM0r8GaHp — Stéphane Giroux (@SGirouxCTV) March 1, 2019

The judgement applies only to smokes in Quebec.

Similar attempts at suing big tobacco failed in other provinces.

Representatives from the tobacco industry say they're disappointed - arguing the dangers of cigarettes were known for decades - and they shouldn't be held responsible.

After reading the judgement, they may consider a Supreme Court of Canada appeal.

Philippe Trudel, a lawyer for smokers who brought the class action, called the decision a complete victory and excellent news for victims.

More to come.