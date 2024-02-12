Timothee Chalamet is coming to Montreal to promote Dune: Part 2

Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and American actor Timothée Chalamet will be in Montreal on Feb. 28 to promote the film `Dune: Part 2'.

They will appear at a special screening at the Scotiabank Cinema, their only stop in Canada on the promotional tour.

"I'm very excited to be sharing the sequel to Dune with you at a special event in Montreal," said Denis Villeneuve, in a video shared at noon Monday by Warner Bros Canada.

"I look forward to seeing you on February 28," added actor Timothée Chalamet, speaking French. He holds French nationality through his father.

For tickets, Warner Bros invited Internet users to "follow (their) networks for a chance to (join) them on February 28." Contests will be organized on social networks.

In recent weeks, Villeneuve and his team have toured several cities around the world to present the new film in the fantasy series, starring Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Josh Brolin.

Dune: Part 2' will be released in North American cinemas on March 1.

The first film in the series, 'Dune', was released in 2021.





-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 12, 2024.