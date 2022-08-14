Timely diagnosis puts Quebec boy with rare liver condition on the road to recovery

Ibrahim Bashir was diagnosed with biliary atresia, and was diagnosed early and treatment began. His life has changed for the better. (Billy Shields/CTV News) Ibrahim Bashir was diagnosed with biliary atresia, and was diagnosed early and treatment began. His life has changed for the better. (Billy Shields/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

More U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip

A delegation of American lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, just 12 days after a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that prompted an angry China to launch days of threatening military drills around the self-governing island that Beijing says must come under its control.

FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home

The FBI recovered documents that were labelled 'top secret' from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon