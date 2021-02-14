MONTREAL -- The City of Montreal is inviting its residents to take a walk down memory lane with a photo contest.

The forty-second edition of the Montreal Memories Centre photography contest opened on Sunday and was organized in collaboration with Tourism Montreal, the Montreal Youth Council, Encadrex and Photo Service.

For this year's theme, Montrealers are encouraged to share their favourite urban oases in the city's 19 boroughs.

A jury of professional photographers will decide the winner, with $4,000 worth of prizes to be won, including a $2,000 photography contract with Tourism Montreal for first place.

Interested photographers can apply online until June 15, 2021.