MONTREAL -- The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 is continuing to trend downward in Montreal and the city is on track to reach its vaccination targets, public health officials said Wednesday.

To date, 75 per cent of Montrealers aged 60 and up have received their first shot and overall, 30 per cent of the city's population received a vaccine, Montreal public health director Mylene Drouin said at a news conference.

"Montreal is progressing in the right direction," she said.

There are currently 219 people in hospital due to the coronavirus, and the ICU is currently treating 77 patients. The city also recorded 294 new cases on Wednesday.

Drouin painted a positive picture for the metropolis, once known as one of Canada's COVID-19 hotpots early on in the pandemic.

She said there are a number of reasons why Montreal is doing well, including detecting variants of COVID-19 rapidly and ramping up the vaccination campaign.

"Even though we have more and more variants that are representing 65 per cent of all our new cases, we still have small outbreaks, but we control them well," she said. "We do not have any events of super transmission, like we are seeing in other cities."

On Wednesday, St. Mary's Hospital in Montreal said it is dealing with an outbreak after 14 staff members in the emergency room have tested positive.

