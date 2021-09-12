MONTREAL -- Two women and one man were injured by a sharp object in Cote-des-Neiges-NDG Sunday afternoon, on Goyer St. near Hudson Ave.

The lives of two of the three victims are not in danger, but the health of the other is unknown, according to the SPVM.

Police arrested a male suspect who was also transported to hospital for his injuries, which are non-life threatening.

Police received a 911 call around 3 p.m.

A perimeter has been established while police attempt to gather more information about the attack.

“Police offers are really trying to gather the most information possible to be able to understand what happened, did it happen inside or outside," says SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

The nature of the object used to injure the victims is unclear.

Abdul Hazaea is a father living in the neighbourhood. He says that while he and his neighbours have experienced theft in the area, news of a stabbing was “a shock.”

“It’s making me feel a little bit nervous, [like I might] try to not stay in the same place, try to move."