Montreal massage therapist charged with sexual assault

    A massage therapist from Montreal was charged with two counts of sexual assault in October, and Montreal police (SPVM) are now asking other potential victims to come forward.

    Vitalie Moraru, 50, allegedly assaulted two clients between May and September.

    He is believed to have worked in several massage therapy establishments in the city, leading investigators to suspect there may be more victims.

    Moraru is a white man with brown eyes, salt-and-pepper hair and a beard.

    He speaks in accented French.

    Police are asking anyone who may have been, or knows someone who could have been, a victim to contact their local police station or call 911.

    Anyone with information can also anonymously call 514-393-1133 or fill out the online form.

