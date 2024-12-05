Here are the Montreal area weekend road closures due to construction

In addition to ensuring drivers have winter tires installed and use caution on the freshly fallen snow, they should be aware that there are several road closures due to construction in and around Montreal.

Specifically, work on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge and in the La Fontaine tunnel will result in major closures.

Drivers should use a travel-planning app before departing.

Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge / Highway 40

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will be closed in both directions between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville, on the island of Montreal.

As a result, the following are default closures starting at 11 p.m.:

Eastbound

In the A-30 / A-40 interchange, the ramp leading from the Highway 40 East to the 40 East.

Access from Saint-Charles Avenue / Cité-des-Jeunes Boulevard and Chenaux Road.

Westbound

Access from Sainte-Marie Road and Morgan and Anciens-Combattants boulevards.

Exit 40 (Senneville Road).

Mitigation measure:

The Highway 30 / Serge-Marcil Bridge toll will be suspended throughout the weekend.

Highway 13 / 520 Interchange

From Saturday at 2 a.m. to Sunday at 4 a.m., Cote-de-Liesse Road eastbound (Highway 520 service road) will be closed at Highway 13.

As a result the following are default closures:

On Highway 520 East, exit 4 (A-13, Lachine, Laval, Montée de Liesse).

The Highway 520 East ramps to Highway 13 South (towards Lachine) and Highway 13 North (towards Laval).

The Highway 13 South (exit 3-E) ramp to Highway 520 East.

Highway 25 / Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel

From Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the following closures will be in place:

Northbound

The La Fontaine tunnel, between exit 90 (R-132) on Highway 20 West in Longueuil and the access to Sherbrooke Street in Montreal.

Southbound

The La Fontaine tunnel, between exit 5 (Sherbrooke Street) in Montreal and Route 132 in Longueuil.

Souligny Avenue eastbound between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand streets.

As a result the following are default closures starting at 10:30 p.m.:

The Route 132 East and Route 132 West ramps to Highway 25 North.

Access from l’Île-Charron Street.

Access to Sherbrooke, Tellier and Futailles streets.

REM light rail line

The following schedule changes will be in effect for the weekend:

Last departure: Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7, 11:45 p.m. from Montréal / Gare Centrale and 11:25 p.m. from Brossard.

Late opening: Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8, service will begin at 8 a.m.

Bonaventure Highway (A-10)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m., the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) will be closed between exit 4 (A-15, A-20) and the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge, and westbound, at exit 58 (A-10 West, downtown, Nuns’ Island).

De Lorimier Avenue (Montreal)

On Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., De Lorimier Avenue South will be partially closed with one lane maintained between Logan Street and De Maisonneuve Boulevard.

In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, work could be cancelled or modified. Check Quebec511.info regularly for current and upcoming disruptions.