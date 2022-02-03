Three high school coaches in Montreal appeared in court on Thursday to face multiple sex-related charges that allegedly involve two minors spanning nearly a decade at the same school.

As the three men face formal charges, Montreal police say they are looking for additional potential victims as the investigation is ongoing.

The coaches were arrested at the École Secondaire Saint-Laurent in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough where they taught and were part of the same girls’ basketball team, according to police.

Robert Luu, 31, and Charles-Xavier Boislard, 43, are each charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching.

A third accused, 43-year-old Daniel Lacasse, was charged with sexual exploitation.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

They made a brief appearance at the Montreal courthouse to formally face the charges, which police say date back tp a period from 2008 to 2017. Boislard was released on bail after the court appearance, while the other two accused were remanded into custody.

The Crown prosecutor told reporters that Luu and Lacasse are scheduled to appear in court Friday to set a date for a bail hearing.

Meanwhile, investigators with Montreal police's sexual assault unit are asking more alleged victims, if any, to come forward.

“Since many underage girls have been members of the sports teams to which the three men are linked over the years, investigators have reason to believe that other young girls may have been victims of similar acts from 2005 to the present,” Montreal police said in a news release.

Anyone who may have been a victim or witness of sexual wrongdoing by the accused is asked to contact sexual assault unit at 514-280-8502 or visit their local police station. People can report information anonymously and confidentially by contacting Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133 or via infocrimemontreal.ca.

The coaches were well-known and respected at the school, which is why the charges came as a shock to the school community. The school said it is providing support to the students.

A spokesperson for the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ), the governing body of primary and secondary school, collegiate and university sport in Quebec, said he has no doubt the school did its due diligence in hiring the teachers involved.

“I’m sure their screening system is very well organized. I’m sure that they asked the right questions and they do a follow up, and they do research on the people they hire because they work with kids,” said Stephane Boudreau, associate director general of the RSEQ.

“I have no idea what [is] the screening process at the [École Secondaire Saint-Laurent] or the school board, but I’m pretty sure they follow what the Ministry of Education puts in place.”

With files from CTV Montreal's Stephane Giroux