MONTREAL -- About 29,000 people are without power across Greater Montreal as the rainfall warning enters its second day.

The outages affect residents living in Cote Saint-Luc, Notre-Dame-de-Grace, Hampstead, Montreal West, Verdun, Outremont, as well as parts of Rosemont-la-Petite-Patrie and Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

On the south shore, some residents in Brossard and Candiac have also lost power, while thousands of people are also experiencing outages in Laval, on the north shore.

Across the province the number of households and businesses without electricity reached 55,000 at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Hydro-Quebec could not say when power will be restored.

Between 50 and 80 millimetres of rain are expected to fall over Montreal and the Monteregie by Thursday evening.

“Rain, at times heavy, continues,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” Environment Canada stated.

The intense system is also bringing strong winds through southern Quebec, up towards the Maritimes as it runs along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant downpours are expected.