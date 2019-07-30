

CTV Montreal Staff





Environment Canada issued a flurry of storm alerts for southern and central Quebec on Tuesday, covering the region from Montreal to Quebec City, the Eastern Townships, and more.

The federal agency is forecasting weather conditions that will make severe thunderstorms likely and may also produce strong wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain.

The urban areas under watch are Montreal, Joliette, Saint-Jerome, Trois-Rivieres, Shawinigan, Sorel-Tracy, Granby, Sherbrooke, Saint-Hyacinthe, Drummondville, Victoriaville, Thetford Mines, Lac-Megantic, Saint-Georges, and Quebec City.

Around 1:45 p.m. those watches were upgraded to warnings as strong winds and heavy rain moved from West to East. The warnings were called off an hour later as the storm quickly moved across the island.

Residents in Laval said trees fell on houses in the first moments of the storm, and that power lines were down as well.

At 2 p.m. Hydro Quebec reported more than 100 separate power failures in Laval and Montreal, affecting several thousand customers.

Meanwhile much of the province remains under a heat warning, with a high of 31 C predicted for Montreal on Tuesday, with humidity making it feel more like 39 C.

Temperatures and humidity will drop on Wednesday, returning to seasonal daytime highs in the upper 20s.