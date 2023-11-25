Thousands of Quebecers in downtown Montreal for the 71st Santa Claus Parade

Thousands of Quebecers gathered in downtown Montreal on Saturday afternoon along the route of the 71st Santa Claus Parade, which officially kicked off the festive season.

As always, Santa was accompanied by elves and the Star Fairy, who this year was played by Farah Alibay, a Canadian aerospace engineer who studies the stars for a NASA-affiliated research centre.

She followed in the footsteps of other celebrities who have donned the Star Fairy costume in the prestigious parade, including drag queen Barbada last year, singers Ima, Marie-Mai and Marie-Ève Janvier, and Olympian Joannie Rochette, among others.

The procession of 13 floats started on René-Lévesque Boulevard, followed by Robert-Bourassa Boulevard and then Sainte-Catherine Street, all the way to Place des Arts on Saint-Urbain Street.

Activities were planned at the finish point, including the Christmas Market and a show by the group Les Petites Tounes. There was also a chance to meet Santa at Complexe Desjardins.

The 71st parade was organized by Montréal centre-ville, a Société de développement commercial (SDC) representing around 5,000 businesses in the city.