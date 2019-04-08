

The Canadian Press





Thousands of Quebec’s unionized nurses are refusing to work overtime on Monday, part of a labour action against workdays they say can often stretch to 16 hours.

Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann said she understands the nurses’ situation and wants to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. McCann appeared at Ste-Justine Hospital on Monday morning to inaugurate a new pediatric rehabilitation facility.

Last Friday, the Labour Administration Tribunal ordered nurses to “unconditionally accept” any request for mandatory overtime from employers in “urgent and exceptional situations.” Nurses would be able to refuse compulsory overtime on other occasions.

The nurses’ union said many facilities have routinely abused their requests for compulsory overtime.

McCann has promised to abolish compulsory overtime. In the most recent budget $200 million was set aside to hire more healthcare workers, but the nurses’ union said that since the money was to be spread across multiple professions, it didn’t come close to the $350 million just for nurses they said was necessary to ensure a proper workforce.