MONTREAL -- Thousands of people have gathered in downtown Montreal for a march in opposition to Quebec's pandemic public health measures.

Police said many people in the crowd are not wearing masks, a violation of the province's rules aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture said at least a dozen arrests were made. Several tickets were also given out, though an exact number was not yet available.

Couture added that there were many families in the crowd who were not seeking confrontation with police, but that "there are a few small groups who confront police and do not respect public health measures."

The crowd first gathered at 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of McGill College Ave. and Sherbrooke, near the Montreal office of Premier Francois Legault.

Quebec has seen several protests against public health regulations over the course of the pandemic. Last week, demonstrations were held in Montreal and Quebec to call for a return of organized sports. Days later, the provincial government said some indoor sports activities would be permitted to resume on March 26.

Other protests have called for houses of worship to be named essential services, condemned the province's curfew or singled out the province's mask regulations.

People take part in a demonstration to oppose government restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Montreal, Saturday, March 13, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

This is a developing story and will be updated.

- With files from The Canadian Press