After a slow start Friday evening, thousands of demonstrators are converging in Quebec City Saturday for what some are calling the “Woodstock for Freedom,” an offshoot of the “freedom convoy” protest against COVID-19 health measures that began in Ottawa last month.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) say three arrests have been made so far.

Quebec City police have made three arrests but say the majority of protestors are peaceful @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/ozEYl8e7Jt — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) February 19, 2022

Although a small crowd gathered before the National Assembly Friday night, the demonstration quickly fizzled out due to low attendance. But on Saturday around 11 a.m. heavy trucks, a school bus and tractors were parked on Rene-Levesque Blvd — the only place where said vehicles are permitted, according to the SPVQ.

Although more are expected to arrive Saturday, cold weather and heavy snow could impact crowd sizes. According to organizers, the weekend’s events are scheduled to include concerts, speeches, and even a meditation session.

I’m in Quebec City this morning at the protest outside the National Assembly. Here’s the scene around 10:15 AM. The “events” are scheduled to start at 11 AM (first up is a DJ set). @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/HEkn0Rw2t2 — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) February 19, 2022

Quebec City’s first round of protests took place a few weeks ago, with participants vowing to return for the weekend of Feb. 18.

This time around, the city’s police have been granted further power to close streets as a preventative measures, if necessary.

During Quebec’s initial four-day demonstration, police made three arrests and handed out 170 tickets.

Meanwhile, in Ottawa, police have cracked down on demonstrators, sometimes with the use of pepper spray and with over 100 arrests made. The nation’s capital is officially entering its fourth week of non-stop protests.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

With files from CTV's Kelly Greig and The Canadian Press.