This Quebec Eastern Township city is at risk for flooding as river level rises

The large amounts of rain that have fallen in the Eastern Townships since Monday have caused the level of the Saint-François River, which flows through downtown Sherbrooke, to soar.

On Tuesday, Sherbrooke municipal authorities reported that the river level had reached 19.5 feet. As a result, the river is under close surveillance by the municipal civil security organization(OMSC).

The authorities report that the Île-Marie campsite in Sherbrooke, located on the banks of the Saint-François river, and the municipal garage have been evacuated. Some lanes were closed to traffic, including the ramp from Grandes-Fourches Boulevard South towards Galt Street.

The City of Sherbrooke said on Tuesday morning that it was carrying out the first preventive evacuations in certain streets near the river.

At dawn on Tuesday, Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the Sherbrooke region. The federal agency was forecasting a further 15 to 25 millimetres of rain by noon on Tuesday.

Environment Canada added that such rainfall combined with that already received was unusually high and could cause flash flooding, flooding, landslides and water accumulation on roads.

The Saint-François River originates in Grand Lac Saint-François and flows through numerous municipalities, including Windsor, Richmond and Drummondville, before emptying into the St. Lawrence River.