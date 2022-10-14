Things to do in Montreal this weekend: Oct. 14-16
Searching for something to do this weekend? Look no further. Here's a list of events happening in and around Montreal on Oct. 14-16.
GET JAZZED
The OFF jazz festival is coming to a close, but it's not too late to see a show or two this Friday and Saturday, featuring artists and groups like Triio, Florian Hoefner and Gabriel Genest. Venues are spread out around the city, and tickets can be purchased here.
WHERE: Varies
PRICE: Varies
NOSH ON NOODLES
Ramen lovers rejoice! The first-ever RAMEN RAMEN festival is taking place across more than 20 participating restaurants in Montreal. Customers can vote for their favourite dish on the festival's Facebook page.
WHERE: Varies
PRICE: Varies
LIVE OFF THE LAND, IN THE CITY
Living in the city doesn't mean you can't connect with nature. Check out an "urban greening" panel led by beekeeping organization Alveole's François-Guy Comeau. Learn about topics ranging from beehives and rooftop gardens to vertical farming.
WHERE: Age of Union building (7049 Saint-Urbain St.)
PRICE: FREE
CATCH A CLASSIC
Can't decide what movie to see this weekend? Skip the new stuff and go for a classic. Grease is playing this weekend at the Montreal Art Centre and Museum. Sure, it's cheesy, but that's why we love it.
WHERE: Montreal Art Centre and Museum (1844 William St.)
PRICE: $20
HALLOWEEN STUFF
It is October after all, so if you're in the mood to get in the spirit of the season, a list of Halloween attractions can be found here.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Military eases vaccine mandate, presses ahead with discipline for unvaccinated troops
Defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre says the military will press ahead with plans to kick out dozens of unvaccinated troops despite changes to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
First witnesses at Emergencies Act inquiry include Ottawa residents, city officials
The Ottawa woman who filed for a court injunction to stop truckers from continually honking their horns during the 'Freedom Convoy' in February is among the first witnesses at a public inquiry exploring the government's use of the Emergencies Act.
New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
Ontario's top doctor warns of more recommendations to public on masking ahead of 'difficult' winter
Ontario's top doctor said he will make more recommendations on masking ahead of a 'quite complex and difficult winter' battling COVID-19.
How Nikolas Cruz's defence persuaded a jury to spare his life
After months of disturbing evidence and tear-filled witnesses, the jury recommended a sentence of life in prison without parole for Nikolas Cruz, rather than the death penalty, which was a shock to many of the victims' families.
Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' in London's National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction.
Thieves targeting payment machine terminals in refund scam
Small business owners and workers might want to keep an eye on the debit and credit card payment terminals in their stores, as there is a new scam targeting these machines in the Greater Toronto Area.
'Took a long time': Canadian navy photographer takes remarkable underwater class photo
A photographer with the Royal Canadian Navy captured a unique class photo for a diving class at CFB Esquimalt.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Procession takes bodies of officers killed in Innisfil shooting back to Barrie
The bodies of the two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil residence will be brought back to Barrie in a procession Friday morning.
-
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson cheers on the Maple Leafs at home opener
Mega movie star and former professional wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson came to cheer on the boys in blue at Scotiabank Arena.
-
Transit app Rocketman to shut down
The popular transit app Rocketman, which provides Toronto commuters with real-time arrival data and service alerts, will be shutting down next month.
Atlantic
-
Patient discharged from Halifax hospital after threatening to jump off roof
The father of a 23-year-old man who struggles with addiction and mental health issues is speaking out over what he believes are significant gaps in mental health and addictions service in Nova Scotia.
-
Pressure grows in P.E.I. for public inquiry into Fiona preparations and response
Calls are growing for a public inquiry into how well Prince Edward Island's government and electrical utility were prepared for the ferocity of post-tropical storm Fiona, which left thousands without power for weeks.
-
N.S. legislation would require storm readiness by telecommunications companies
Nearly three weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona blasted through Nova Scotia, the provincial government has proposed legislation requiring telecommunications companies to be better prepared for major weather events.
London
-
Woodstock mayoral candidates answer questions from the public
The current Mayor of Woodstock appeared at an all candidates meeting tonight in an effort to retain his post. Trevor Birtch joined four other mayoral candidates as they answered questions submitted by email from the public.
-
London voter says they received a previously marked ballot - city hall offers vague response
Social media has been buzzing this week about a claim made about the first day of advance voting in London’s municipal election.
-
London police investigating death in Kipps Lane apartment complex
London Police vehicles remained on scene at a Kipps Lane apartment complex into the afternoon after a man was found dead Thursday morning
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay city council candidate arrested twice Thanksgiving weekend
Only two weeks from the 2022 municipal election, a North Bay council hopeful and former deputy mayor is facing assault charges.
-
What we know about suspected Innisfil police killer Chris Doncaster
More details are emerging about the man suspected of killing two police officers at an Ontario home on Tuesday night.
-
Thieves targeting payment machine terminals in refund scam
Small business owners and workers might want to keep an eye on the debit and credit card payment terminals in their stores, as there is a new scam targeting these machines in the Greater Toronto Area.
Calgary
-
Calgary Flames end run of season-opening losses with 5-3 win over Colorado Avalanche
The Calgary Flames won their season opener for the first time in well over a decade with a 5-3 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary stays above seasonal through the weekend.
Calgary's weekend forecast; milder Saturday, warming Sunday.
-
Court document details dog owner’s recounting of attack that killed elderly woman
The owner of three dogs in custody in the aftermath of an 86-year-old Calgary woman’s death this past June says in a court affidavit the victim swung a bag of dandelions, sparking the attack.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating after reports of four SUV’s stolen from Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo Regional Police Service’s (WRPS) Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team are investigating after several vehicles were reported stolen in Kitchener.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau stopping by Waterloo Region Friday
The Prime Minister of Canada will be in Waterloo Region for part of Friday to talk climate and green incentives.
-
Guelph, Ont. mother being forced out of apartment by landlord’s plans to renovate
A Guelph, Ont. mother and her six-year-old son could soon be forced out of their downtown apartment because the landlord wants to renovate. The landlord says those renovations will help the remaining tenants by improving security.
Vancouver
-
B.C. travellers awarded $775 after Air Canada didn't let them board flight over positive COVID-19 test: tribunal
An airline has been ordered by a B.C. tribunal to pay two travellers about $775 after they were denied boarding because of the date of a positive COVID-19 test.
-
Man accused of breaking into hospital in Trail, B.C., electrocuted himself, police say
A man electrocuted himself while attempting to climb down from a roof in downtown Trail, B.C., Wednesday morning, according to local Mounties.
-
Who sent anonymous text to victim's dad after Chilliwack hit-and-run?
Five days after a hit-and-run driver left his daughter in a coma, Chilliwack's Dan Pinto received a chilling text.
Edmonton
-
Homicide of Alberta infant happened at day home, father says
The father of a seven-month-old baby who died in High Prairie, Alta., last week says his son, Oaklan Reid Cunningham, was at a day home when he died.
-
Family flees home after fire breaks out next door, officials investigating reports of explosion
A family in northeast Edmonton was woken up in the middle of the night and told to leave their home because of a fire that started in an empty house next door.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warmth stays and wind returns
We're off to a MUCH warmer start across the Edmonton region this morning.
Windsor
-
Two evening fires keep firefighters busy in Windsor
Windsor firefighters were kept busy Thursday night attending two separate upgraded fire calls. They were first called to the 2500 block of Howard Avenue around 4 p.m.
-
New surgical clinic could double number of eye surgeries done in Windsor
A new state-of-the-art surgical facility has opened on Windsor’s east side and is expected to double the number of eye surgeries being done annually in the city. The Windsor Surgical Centre’s new home on Tecumseh Road East near Clover Avenue is the latest fruit borne from a partnership with the Windsor Regional Hospital.
-
Share the road during harvest season
With harvest season hitting its stride it is time for motorists to control their frustrations on the road
Regina
-
Cochlear Implant Program to receive funding assistance from provincial government
A huge financial burden has been lifted for a group of Saskatchewan residents who have significant hearing loss. The provincial government will now share in the cost of replacing cochlear hearing devices, an expense beyond the reach of many.
-
Sask. epidemiologist forecasts 'twindemic' surge in COVID-19, flu cases
A Saskatoon epidemiologist warns COVID-19 and flu cases this winter could be more widespread than during the pandemic.
-
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Ottawa
-
'I found a hole in your budget': McKenney and Sutcliffe spar over campaign finances in CTV Ottawa debate
Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe sparred about campaign spending plans for the city of Ottawa during the CTV News Ottawa mayoral debate.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Final chance to vote in advance polls for Ottawa's municipal election
Polling stations will be open for Advance Vote Day 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today across the city of Ottawa.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 14-16
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. epidemiologist forecasts 'twindemic' surge in COVID-19, flu cases
A Saskatoon epidemiologist warns COVID-19 and flu cases this winter could be more widespread than during the pandemic.
-
‘I was ecstatic’: Local actor selected for role in Indigenous television show for CTV Comedy Channel
Cheyenna Sapp from Little Pine First Nation, just west of North Battleford, is set to star in a new Indigenous television show called Acting Good that will air across the country starting next week.
-
Saskatoon mayor looks to integrity commissioner after 'serious allegations' against city councillor
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark is looking to the city’s integrity commissioner and administration following allegations that a councillor physically assaulted a former student of the Legacy Christian Academy.